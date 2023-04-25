TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.;ACCN;Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest
3 p.m.;ESPNU;East Carolina at NC State
4 p.m.;SECN;Louisville at Kentucky
5 p.m.;PAC12;Gonzaga at Oregon
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN)
10 a.m.;GOLF;Regional selections
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
7 a.m.;NHLN;Switzerland vs. U.S.
9:30 a.m.;NHLN;Czechia vs. Canada
MLB BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.;MLBN;NY Yankees at Minnesota OR San Diego at Chicago Cubs
7:30 p.m.;MLBN;St. Louis at San Francisco OR Kansas City at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.;TNT;Atlanta at Boston
6 p.m.;NBATV;Minnesota at Denver
7 p.m.;TNT;LA Clippers at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.;ESPN;NY Islanders at Carolina
5 p.m.;TBS;Minnesota at Dallas
6:30 p.m.;ESPN;Los Angeles at Edmonton
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.;USA;Leicester City at Leeds United
7 p.m.;FS1;CONCACAF: León at Tigres UANL
RADIO
BASEBALL
6 p.m.;1290-AM;New Mexico at Arizona
TALK
7 a.m.;1490-AM;“Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.;1450-AM;”Eye on the Ball”
5 p.m.;1450-AM;“Roadrunners Happy Hour”
All times MST. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
TV channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)