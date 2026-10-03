UA quarterback Noah Fifita’s touchdown pass to Giovanni Richardson, who is questionable this week with a leg injury, moved Fifita ahead of Nick Foles and Willie Tuitama for the career passing touchdowns record at Arizona. Fifita’s touchdown to Richardson gave Arizona a 27-17 lead at the start of the final period, and even though the Bearcats answered with a touchdown to pull within a field goal, kicker Michael Salgado-Medina canned a 51-yard field goal to give Arizona a one-touchdown lead. The Wildcats won, 30-24.

Cincinnati had 140 rushing yards in the first quarter — running back Tawee Walker had over 100 yards on just four carries — but the Wildcats only surrendered a combined 50 rushing yards in the final three quarters. After giving up 14 points in the first quarter, Arizona only allowed 10 points from Cincinnati.

“You can never go into a football game and assume the plan you had last year is going to be good, because guess what? They practice it,” Gonzales said. “All of the stuff you gave them a hard time with, you might be able to use it once or twice, but they’re going to have a great plan for whatever you did. … We gotta have a different plan, a better plan, to be able to stop them.”

Cincinnati ran the ball effectively in the first quarter against Arizona, and it could happen again this season considering the Bearcats are averaging just over 270 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks second in the Big 12 and seventh nationally. Arizona is only allowing an average of 80.3 rushing yards per game this season, which is third in the Big 12 and 13th nationally.