“Noah has complete faith in every single person in our room down to the last guy,” Phelps added. “He knew what he was going to do and we knew what we were going to do and come out and play the second half and win this game. We had no doubt in our minds we were going to come out and execute exactly what we needed to do.”

The injury pileup “is one of those things you can’t plan for,” Brennan said.

“I feel for those young men that got banged up tonight, because they’re such big parts of our team,” added the Arizona head coach. “But we also know that all season, we’ve been talking about the depth in our receiver room and that’s going to be super, super critical now as we move forward. Those young players are ready to play. … The next part of our process is tailoring the scheme to what they do best.”

Establishing the run, stopping the run

Cincinnati’s rushing attack against Arizona’s rushing defense was a focal point entering this week.

The latter won the battle on Saturday.

Arizona shut down Cincinnati’s run game. The Bearcats finished with 74 rushing yards, the fewest since the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in 2022. Cincinnati was also a combined 8 for 19 on third- and fourth-down conversions. Arizona’s defense played “lights out considering what Cincinnati had been able to do prior to coming in here tonight,” Brennan said.

“We knew they wanted to run the ball,” Brennan said. “And we said, no, we’re not going to do that tonight. ‘We’re not going to let you do that tonight.’ That’s just a commitment and a mentality from the defensive staff and the defensive players.”