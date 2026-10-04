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The Arizona Wildcats throttled the Cincinnati Bearcats 34-7 for the Big 12 home opener Saturday night at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

It’s Arizona’s (4-1) first win in Big 12 play this season. Cincinnati (4-1) suffered its first setback of the season. The Wildcats are now two wins away from bowl eligibility with seven regular-season games remaining.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan called Saturday “an awesome night” for a “process-driven team.”

“How dialed in are we on our process of improvement and development and I thought that showed up tonight,” Brennan said. “Tonight, I felt like you saw redline when you talk about effort and execution. It’s our standard and how we live and die and I thought you saw that in all three phases.”

Arizona shut down Cincinnati’s run game. The Bearcats finished with 74 rushing yards, the fewest since the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in 2022. Cincinnati was also a combined 8 for 19 on third- and fourth-down conversions. Arizona’s defense played “lights out considering what Cincinnati had been able to do prior to coming in here tonight,” Brennan said.

“We knew they wanted to run the ball,” Brennan said. “And we said no, we’re not going to do that tonight. ‘We’re not going to let you do that tonight.’ That’s just a commitment and a mentality from the defensive staff and the defensive players.”

It’s the fewest rushing yards Arizona has allowed since giving up 35 yards to Washington State in 2023.