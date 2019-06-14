Peter Richardson, the head swimming and diving coach at University of the Pacific, has been hired to UA coach Augie Busch's staff as an assistant.
The UA announced the hire Friday. Richardson spent eight seasons at his alma mater, where he turned them into a contender in the MSPF conference. Before that, he spent six years at Fresno Pacific University.
Arizona is overhauling its swimming support staff this offseason. Busch parted ways with assistant coaches Cory Chitwood and Beth Botsford this spring. The Wildcats are facing two years' NCAA probation following rules violations by former diving coach Omar Ojeda.
"I am extremely excited Peter is joining our staff here at Arizona," Busch said in a news release. "He will bring incredible energy and passion to our program. His experience as a head coach will be a huge asset to me and the others on staff, and his tremendous recruiting ability is sure to be as well. His vision for a team-first culture aligns with mine and his personality is one that will rub off very positively on the team and coaches."
Richardson said he believe in what Busch "is building in Tucson."
"Since 2000, Arizona is one of five programs who have won national championships; the winning tradition and positive momentum are why I am here today," he said.
Richardson is the second sitting head coach to join a UA program in an assistant's role this month. Earlier this month, the UA men's basketball team hired Northern Arizona boss Jack Murphy as Sean Miller's new associate head coach.