Seemes isn’t just concerned about the number of women’s sports decreasing at the collegiate level — he’s also worried about potential declines in the athlete participation rates within those sports. Multi-sport athletes such as Sierra and Sophia Smith are dwindling as more and more sports become year-long commitments.

“People don't participate in multiple sports the way that they used to, and I think that's a bad thing for everybody, especially for young kids,” Seemes said of the trend toward sport specialization at the youth and high school levels. “They’re getting told by adults that if they don't concentrate 100% on this sport, they’re gonna lose out. You're not going to be able to be on our team, you're not gonna be able to be in our club, you’re not going to get a scholarship down the line.”

Seemes made sure to add that in no world is women’s flag football at the root of this, but he could see it falling in line with what tackle football has become on the boys' side. As a leader in America’s track and cross country community, Seemes has to point these concerns out in regard to new sporting developments — but even Sophia Smith, a former high school track and field athlete, sees it the same way.

“I agree completely. We literally have girls on our team right now who were able to get scholarships for track, but instead of pursuing it now play flag football for ASU,” Smith said. “A lot of girls have transferred over from the sports that they're used to, to come and try flag football, and they absolutely fell in love with the sport.”