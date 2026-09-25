A: This issue is sure to surface when we get to the bowl season and can be revisited in-depth at that point. But a summation now seems beneficial.

No, the NIL deals cannot require bowl participation because — and this is often lost in the public discourse — they are not employment contracts.

In fact, the NIL deals are not between the players and the schools; they are between the players and third-party entities.

Not all contracts are structured in the same fashion, but none of them can prevent players from opting out or void the NIL deals in the event a player decides to skip his bowl game.

Always remember, NIL is not pay-for-play ... except that it is.

With the College Football Playoff possibly expanding to 24 teams, why is the SEC so set against it? I would think they would want to have the possibility of fielding more teams. — @BolfMike

A: SEC coaches are in favor of 24 for that very reason: They want enhanced access because it means job security and performance bonuses and contract extensions. And many SEC athletic directors feel the same way.

The 24-team field has support in the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten for those very reasons, not because it's indisputably better for the sport.

But SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has been the lone voice of reason in this process, and he would not have staked out that position without support from his presidents.