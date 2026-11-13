The No. 23-ranked Arizona Wildcats host the second-ranked Utah Utes Saturday evening at Casino Del Sol Stadium.
Here are key players — three from each team — to watch on Saturday:
Utah
Rabbit Evans, safety: The fifth-year safety from Jacksonville, Florida, has the third-most tackles (40) at Utah this season, along with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Wayshawn Parker, running back: The former Washington State transfer has the seventh-most rushing yards (762) in the Big 12 this season — fifth in all-purpose yards (1,031). Parker is listed as questionable this week, but is expected to play on Saturday.
Braden Pegan, wide receiver: The senior receiver started his collegiate career at UCLA and Utah State before transferring to Utah this past spring. The 6-3, 210-pound Pegan is tied for the second-most receiving touchdowns in the Big 12 this season. Utah has the third-best red-zone offense in the Big 12.
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Arizona
Dajon Hinton, slot cornerback: Arizona slot cornerback Malcolm Hartzog, who has played 514 defensive snaps, is questionable for Saturday after suffering an undisclosed injury against TCU. The Wildcats could be without three starters in the secondary between Hartzog, cornerback Jay’Vion Cole and safety Cam Chapa.
If Hartzog is unable to play, second-year defensive back and Chandler Hamilton product Dajon Hinton, who is the son of former UA defensive back David Hinton, will start. Hinton played 39 defensive snaps in Arizona’s win over TCU — nine months after Hinton suffered an ACL injury in the Holiday Bowl, the second of his career.
Hinton had “numerous people telling him that he should never play football again” and “and he’ll be lucky to be available for spring ball (in 2027),” said Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.
“I could not be more proud of an individual than I am with Dajon Hinton,” said Gonzales. “When Dajon Hinton got hurt in the bowl game, the young man was a wreck in the locker room. … He worked so hard to get back to have that opportunity.”
Cole Rusk, tight end: After missing five games with a leg injury, Rusk returned to the rotation and played 17 offensive snaps against TCU, while fifth-year tight end Tyler Powell played 54 offensive snaps. A healthier Rusk could have an elevated role this week.
Michael Salgado-Medina, kicker: Salgado-Medina is 5 for 5 on field goals over the last two weeks. Salgado-Medina made all three field goals in Arizona’s 29-28 win over TCU, including a game-winning 37-yard field goal — the UA’s first game-winning field goal since Tyler Loop against Colorado in 2023.
“It was so great to see Michael to hit that kick and that's who he is and that's what he's going to continue to be for us,” said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan.
Salgado-Medina could be critical on Saturday against a Utah team that is tied for first in the Big 12 in red-zone touchdowns allowed (10) this season. Utah’s defense has the second-best red-zone percentage (68%) behind TCU.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports