Hinton had “numerous people telling him that he should never play football again” and “and he’ll be lucky to be available for spring ball (in 2027),” said Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.

“I could not be more proud of an individual than I am with Dajon Hinton,” said Gonzales. “When Dajon Hinton got hurt in the bowl game, the young man was a wreck in the locker room. … He worked so hard to get back to have that opportunity.”

Cole Rusk, tight end: After missing five games with a leg injury, Rusk returned to the rotation and played 17 offensive snaps against TCU, while fifth-year tight end Tyler Powell played 54 offensive snaps. A healthier Rusk could have an elevated role this week.

Michael Salgado-Medina, kicker: Salgado-Medina is 5 for 5 on field goals over the last two weeks. Salgado-Medina made all three field goals in Arizona’s 29-28 win over TCU, including a game-winning 37-yard field goal — the UA’s first game-winning field goal since Tyler Loop against Colorado in 2023.

“It was so great to see Michael to hit that kick and that's who he is and that's what he's going to continue to be for us,” said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan.