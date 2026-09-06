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The comatose Arizona State University hockey player may have been in metro Phoenix for less than a week before being allowed to participate in a military-style outdoor workout, potentially violating the school's heat policy.

Athletes are supposed to be acclimatized, or exposed, to the heat gradually over seven to 14 days by steadily increasing the intensity and duration of activity in the sun, according to a review of Athletic Department guidelines by The Arizona Republic.

Matthew Mayich had been in the Phoenix area "five days max" when his family's lawyer said the 21-year-old suffered exertional heatstroke and collapsed on Aug. 20 during a series of drills led by an ex-Green Beret on the first day of class and the first day of practice.

The Republic identified other potential violations of the Sun Devil Athletics' "Exertional Heat Illness Policy" based on a description of what happened to Mayich provided by Phoenix lawyer Robert Carey.

"His heart is fine. His brain is not," Carey said on Sept. 3. "There's no mystery here. It's heatstroke."

A number of provisions could have protected the Canadian native before the 50-minute workout, during the exercises and after he fell to the ground near the end — if they had been followed.

Mayich was not immediately rushed to a cooling station or dunked in an ice bath when he fell down at the ASU track; he was instead left on the ground for several minutes, Carey said.

"They didn't have any cooling plan in place," he said.