PHOENIX — The Phoenix metropolitan area has become one of the country’s top golf destinations, drawing everyone from beginners to PGA Tour players with its year-round playing conditions and wide variety of course offerings.
The Valley boasts the highest concentration and greatest number of golf courses of any major city in the U.S., with nearly 200 courses across the area, but the state has wider offerings that extend north to Flagstaff and beyond, and south to Tucson.
Long Beach State senior Alejandro de Castro recently captured his first collegiate tournament win while visiting Tucson Country Club for the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate, adding to a growing list of players who enjoy coming to Arizona.
“I love that there’s altitude and the ball flies farther (in Arizona). It makes driving the ball so much cooler,” de Castro said. “Coming here is great. I always look forward to these events.”
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De Castro is far from alone. Golf tourism accounts for a significant portion of Arizona’s annual visitors.
With so many courses across the Valley, there is always something new to try, or a new way of playing, from historic layouts to night golf and short-course concepts. With that, here are 14 unique courses or experiences, in no particular order, that make golfing in Arizona special.
No. 1: Encanto Golf Course
Designer: Encanto 18: William P. Bell, Encanto 9: William P. Bell & William F. Bell
Year opened: 18-hole: 1936, 9-hole: 1952
Par: 18-hole: 70, 9-hole: 30
Address: 2775 N. 15th Ave., Phoenix
Website: tucne.ws/encanto18, tucne.ws/encanto9
Grass type: Bermuda, overseed with rye grass in the winter
Food: Encanto Tavern
Need to know: Less than five miles from downtown Phoenix, Encanto offers both an 18-hole championship course and a 9-hole executive course in an accessible location for golfers of all levels to enjoy the game with skyline views.
A full practice facility, including a driving range and putting green, makes it an ideal place to practice and focus on fun before taking on more demanding courses in the Valley.
“The golf course is very friendly and easy to play,” Encanto golf professional Mike Swartz said. “You can hit shots a little crooked and find your ball. We’ve created this vibe that’s really, really fun. For the price we charge, it’s a great value.”
Claiming to be the third-oldest course in the Valley, Encanto remains a staple of Phoenix’s municipal golf scene.
No. 2: Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Designers: Brian Curley and Fred Couples
Year opened: 2002 (became a public course in 2010)
Par: 72
Address: 48456 State Route 238, Maricopa
Website: akchinsoutherndunes.com
Grass type: Bermuda and rye
Food: Enjoy rotating chef specials at the Arroyo Grill
Need to know: The 320 acres of land on which Ak-Chin Southern Dunes sits was purchased by the Ak-Chin Indian Community in 2010 after it was developed as a private club.
Set on 320 acres of desert landscape, Ak-Chin Southern Dunes blends championship golf with a strong connection to Native culture and the land’s history, reflected in everything from the logo, signage, merchandise, course design, and even the names of the holes.
“A lot of our signage, like on each hole, will have a name and a tribe with the language that they use,” Southern Dunes golf professional Dylan Whitbeck said. “(Tribe representation) is all over the place here.”
From the picturesque short, par-4 14th hole, to the par-5 16th hole, Ak-Chin Southern Dunes’ 18 holes offer it all.
Beyond its traditional layout, additional renovations completed in 2014 added a unique experience named #miniDunes. As recently as April 2024, this short course is open at night with the help of 88 LED light fixtures. Holes play between 60-115 yards, giving experienced golfers a place to practice their short game while beginners learn the ropes.
No. 3: San Marcos Golf Course
Designer: Harry Collis
Year opened: 1913
Par: 72
Address: 100 N. Dakota St., Chandler
Website: sanmarcosgolfresort.com
Grass type: Bermuda
Food: Grill 60
Need to know: At the end of 1911, Arizona was a territory. By 1913, San Marcos Resort opened, becoming Arizona’s first grass golf course and laying the foundation for what is now a golf capital in the world. Today, the San Marcos golf course offers a connection to this Arizona history.
Renovations in 2014 modernized the irrigation system, preserving the course’s historic feel and year-round playability. If playing a piece of history is appealing, San Marcos is the place to go.
“While the course has evolved, its classic, walkable design and tree-lined fairways continue to reflect its deep roots,” San Marcos general manager Mike Rus said. “From longtime locals to first-time players, we continue to be a place where history isn’t just remembered — it's a part of every round.”
The signature par-3 13th hole, redesigned in 1928, plays toward the historic Dobson House, offering that extra piece of history to the already longstanding character.
No. 4: Troon North
Designer: Tom Weiskopf
Year opened: 1990
Par: Monument course: 72, Pinnacle Course: 71
Address: 10320 E. Dynamite Blvd., Scottsdale
Website: troonnorthgolf.com
Grass type: Bentgrass (Bermuda in fairways for summer months)
Food: Dynamite Grill
Need to know: The Monument and Pinnacle courses are only the beginning of what makes Troon North special. Its location north of Scottsdale exposes golfers to a range of foliage and fauna native to Arizona, providing an immersive desert golf experience.
“We’re one of the only courses in Arizona that has (bentgrass) greens,” Troon North golf pro Alex Castelo said. “Scenic views, nice facilities and the golf course is in perfect condition all the time.”
The Tom Weiskopf-designed layout features signature holes like the 244-yard, par-3 16th hole on the Monument Course, while the Pinnacle Course offers a shorter but equally scenic par-3 16th with water guarding the front.
Together, the two courses provide varied tests that consistently rank among Arizona’s top public tracks.
No. 5: Papago Golf Course
Designer: William Francis “Billy” Bell
Year opened: 1963
Par: 72
Address: 5595 E. Karsten Way, Phoenix
Website: papagogolfclub.com
Grass type: Bermuda
Food: Lou’s Bar & Grill
Need to know: Located only two miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor airport, Papago Golf Course offers sweeping views of Camelback Mountain and the Phoenix skyline. As the home course for Arizona State golf, Papago is maintained at a high level, delivering a consistently pure playing surface for all.
“It’s such a special venue. All the things that have happened over the years to improve the course and facility, it has become an icon of Phoenix golf,” Arizona State men's golf coach Matt Thurmond said. “It’s a cool place for us to play. It's our home.”
Papago Golf Course is also home to the Sun Devils Thunderbird Collegiate golf tournament, as well as other events such as the Arizona Open Championship, adding to its reputation as a central hub for competitive golf in the Valley.
This classic desert golf course is a prime choice for someone looking to get a round of golf in without having to drive outside the downtown Phoenix or Tempe area.
No. 6: Sunridge Canyon
Designer: Keith Foster
Year opened: 1995
Par: 71
Address: 13100 Sunridge Drive, Fountain Hills
Website: sunridgegolf.com/ourcourse
Grass type: Bermuda
Food: The Wicked Six Bar and Grill
Need to know: Set against the foothills of the McDowell Mountains, Sunridge Canyon offers a desert layout defined by elevation changes and dramatic views.
Its most notable feature is the half-dozen holes labeled the “Wicked 6” at the end of the back nine. With drastic elevation changes, this stretch dishes minimal forgiveness and requires precise golf, proving to be a challenge for even some of the best players.
Off the course, the Wicked Six Bar & Grill enhances the experience with patio dining and live music on select nights, blending golf with good food, rhythm and the beautiful Arizona desert.
No. 7: TPC Scottsdale
Designers: Stadium Course: Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish, Champions Course: Randy Heckenkemper
Year opened: Stadium Course: 1986, Champions Course: 2007
Par: Stadium & Champions courses: 71
Address: 17020 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale
Website: tpc.com/scottsdale
Grass type: Mix of Poa Trivialis, Creeping Bentgrass and Perennial Ryegrass
Food: DraftKings Sportsbook, 9½, The Champions Patio Bar and Toro Restaurant & Rum Bar
Need to know: Home of the WM Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale delivers one of the most recognizable golf experiences in the world.
The Stadium Course offers two distinct ways to play: with grandstands in place as seen on television during tournament season or in a more traditional setting, giving players a different view of holes like the iconic par-3 16th.
The Champions Course renovation in 2007 fostered a quieter, more traditional desert layout. Additionally, a tough closing stretch of holes claims to “leave even the best players with goose bumps.”
Together, the two courses balance spectacle and playability, making TPC Scottsdale a cornerstone of golf in the Valley.
No. 8: Quintero Golf Club
Designer: Rees Jones
Year opened: 2000
Par: 72
Address: 16752 State Route 74, Peoria
Website: quinterogolf.com
Grass type: Bentgrass and Bermuda
Food: Best Bites BBQ
Need to know: Located west of Lake Pleasant, Quintero Golf Club offers a secluded desert golf experience defined by elevation changes and minimal surrounding development.
“It’s true desert golf,” Quintero golf professional Mike Poe said. “The conditions, elevation changes and lack of homes around the area really set it apart.”
The multi-level bentgrass greens punish errant approach shots, challenging even skilled golfers. Tight fairways add to this challenge, creating a target-oriented desert track.
No. 9: We-Ko-Pa Golf Club
Designers: Cholla Course: Scott Miller, Saguaro Course: Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw
Year Opened: Cholla Course: 2001, Saguaro Course: 2006
Par: Cholla Course: 72, Saguaro Course: 71
Address: 18200 Wekopa Way, Fort McDowell
Website: wekopa.com
Grass Type: Bermuda and rye
Food: We-Ko-Pa Grill & Saguaro Grill
Need to know: Fun fact, Arizona State junior Connor Williams broke the course record, shooting an 11-under-par 60 on the Saguaro Course in January.
The Saguaro Course is unique because it’s built for walking with green-to-tee transitions that follow the land’s natural contours, making this course a diamond in the rough for golfers who enjoy walking.
The Cholla Course provides a contrasting challenge, routing through desert ridges and arroyos with demanding shot-making. The aesthetic appeal is as big a draw to golfers as the challenge.
No. 10: Grass Clippings Rolling Hills
Designers: Milton Coggins and Gary Panks
Year opened: 1960
Par: Daytime: 60, nighttime: 54
Address: 1415 N. Mill Ave., Tempe
Website: grassclippingsaz.com
Grass type: Bermuda and rye
Food: Glenrosa Restaurant, Outdoor Bar & Event Lawn
Need to know: Grass Clippings Rolling Hills stands out as one of the few fully illuminated golf courses in the area, offering play well into the evening.
From a par-60 executive course during the day to a fully lit par-3 course at night, the flexible format is a popular choice for players trying to play on a busy schedule.
No. 11: Mountain Shadows
Designer: Forrest Richardson
Year opened: 1961
Par: 54
Address: 5445 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley
Website: mountainshadows.com/golf
Grass type: Bermuda
Food: Hearth ‘61 and Rusty’s
Need to know: Mountain Shadows offers a unique 19-hole par-3 “short course” designed for both skill development and faster rounds.
The layout includes a rare par-2 hole, adding a unique element without altering the traditional 18-hole structure.
This putting green is located at the end of the track between holes 17 and 18. It is a putter-only hole, making the aim to two-putt from the “tee-box.”
This one-of-a-kind opportunity gives a fun, shorter-round opportunity for golfers of all levels to play together in less time.
No. 12: Popstroke
Designer: TGR Design Team
Year opened: 2019
Par: Varied
Address: Locations in Scottsdale and Glendale
Website: popstroke.com/venues/scottsdale
Grass type: Turf
Food: Full-service restaurant on site
Need to know: PopStroke offers a nontraditional golf experience with two 18-hole minigolf courses designed by Tiger Woods’ TGR Design Team.
Beyond the course, the venue includes a full-service restaurant and bar overlooking the greens, with additional games and gathering spaces.
Day passes and memberships provide access to both courses and amenities, making it a destination for casual fun and social outings.
No. 13: Topgolf
Designer: Aria Group Architects
Par: N/A
Address: Locations in Gilbert, Glendale, Scottsdale and Marana
Website: topgolf.com/us
Grass Type: Turf mats
Food: Full-service kitchen and bar
Need to know: TopGolf is an innovative approach to golf as a social outing. Whether you are looking for somewhere to throw a party or want to have a fun family night out, TopGolf offers comfort and privacy for both.
With a full TrackMan range set up, you can track your shots through monitors while aiming at targets and competing against your friends.
Food and beverage service is delivered directly to each bay, creating a social atmosphere that appeals to both golfers and non-golfers.
No. 14: X-Golf Scottsdale
Designer: House of Form and architect Glen Rahn
Year opened: 2025
Address: 8140 N. Hayden Road, Suite H-110, Scottsdale
Website: playxgolf.com/locations/scottsdale
Grass Type: Turf mats
Food: On-site restaurant and bar
Need to know: X-Golf Scottsdale provides an indoor golf experience centered around high-accuracy simulators that deliver real-time data on each swing.
Players can analyze metrics such as spin rate, launch angle and club path, offering a level of feedback rarely available on a traditional course.
“They are great opportunities to hit indoors. It helps players understand their ball flights and angles,” said former Sun Devil and current Xavier Prep athletic director Tui Selvaratnam, a frequent X-Golf visitor. “There’s a lot of advantages.”
With leagues, casual play and training opportunities, X-Golf serves as a year-round option for golfers looking to improve their game or escape the infamous Arizona summer heat.
The on-site restaurant and bar attract non-golfers as well, creating a fun night out atmosphere.