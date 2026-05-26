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PHOENIX — The Phoenix metropolitan area has become one of the country’s top golf destinations, drawing everyone from beginners to PGA Tour players with its year-round playing conditions and wide variety of course offerings.

The Valley boasts the highest concentration and greatest number of golf courses of any major city in the U.S., with nearly 200 courses across the area, but the state has wider offerings that extend north to Flagstaff and beyond, and south to Tucson.

Long Beach State senior Alejandro de Castro recently captured his first collegiate tournament win while visiting Tucson Country Club for the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate, adding to a growing list of players who enjoy coming to Arizona.

“I love that there’s altitude and the ball flies farther (in Arizona). It makes driving the ball so much cooler,” de Castro said. “Coming here is great. I always look forward to these events.”

De Castro is far from alone. Golf tourism accounts for a significant portion of Arizona’s annual visitors.

With so many courses across the Valley, there is always something new to try, or a new way of playing, from historic layouts to night golf and short-course concepts. With that, here are 14 unique courses or experiences, in no particular order, that make golfing in Arizona special.

No. 1: Encanto Golf Course

Designer: Encanto 18: William P. Bell, Encanto 9: William P. Bell & William F. Bell

Year opened: 18-hole: 1936, 9-hole: 1952

Par: 18-hole: 70, 9-hole: 30