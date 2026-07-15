This is the fifth time the championships have made their way to Tucson. The event has previously been held in places like Las Vegas, Florida and Georgia.

“I’m definitely looking forward to seeing the athletes,” Wyckoff said. “This is such a beautiful community of people and watching their progress. Many of these athletes compete year after year after year, and so seeing their evolution as they have truly become some of the top athletes, not just in pole, but I would say in any sport and the amazing things that they can do. Watching their evolution, and then there will also be some first-time competitors, and so it'll be so fun to see them and watch their journey on the stage.”

In addition to this weekend’s pole competition, athletes will compete on several apparatuses, according to Wyckoff, including aerial silks, aerial hoops, aerial hammock and flying pole.

Several age groups will compete in the amateur and competitive divisions, performing routines they have perfected to the sounds of spoken poems or even The Beatles, for example.

Within the divisions, the top three will qualify for a spot on Team USA, which will then compete on the international level later this year.

“If someone comes out and watches this, especially for the first time, it is going to blow their mind,” Wyckoff said. “They are going to be so entertained and so inspired, and it is some of the best shows. It will be one of the best shows they've ever seen. Just being able to see what the human body is capable of at this level is so fun and it's just a great show. Also, the entertainment value is just there. It's really great.”