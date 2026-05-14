Prefer us on Google Learn More

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Diamondbacks had just suffered what might have been their most crushing defeat of the season — they were walked off, 6-5, by the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the ninth after rallying for the lead in the top of the inning — but the vibe in the Globe Life Field visitors’ clubhouse on Wednesday night was not that of a decimated team.

The Diamondbacks had flooded the bases for most of the night. They had watched their hitters battle through deep counts. They had run the bases smartly, aggressively. They had received a great performance from their starting pitcher.

They did not win, not after closer Paul Sewald blew his first save of the season. But they seemed to do more things right in this loss than they had in some of their recent victories.

“When you look at the full body of work,” manager Torey Lovullo said, “I thought today there was so much progress.”

It only sort of felt that way through eight innings. Entering the ninth, the D-backs trailed, 3-2, after having gone 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position. They had hit some balls hard and drawn seven walks, but they had been unable to truly cash in on their myriad run-scoring opportunities.

That changed in the ninth. Corbin Carroll led off with a hustle double to right field, then smartly took third on a pitch in the dirt. Geraldo Perdomo followed with a walk, bringing Nolan Arenado to the plate with men on the corners.