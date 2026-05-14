“But ... sometimes you overdo it because you don't have that gauge. So instead of getting lower, it's just a mindset thing of activating my legs. That's why I hit my leg all the time when I'm in the box. I'm trying to activate my legs rather than ... force myself into a position that's not natural to me.”

Getting her hacks in

In addition to altering her batting stance, Stewart put in extra time. She met with Freeman — aka “Coach Ber” — in her office to watch film. Stewart took countless cuts off the program’s eHack pitching machine, which can be programmed to simulate the velocities and spins of the best pitchers in the country.

“It's not meant to be warm and fuzzy,” Lowe said. “You're gonna fail a lot before you start succeeding. She's someone that would have taken a little bit of failure (previously) and gotten down by it. Now it's just like, buy in and dive into that feeling.

“It's uncomfortable. But at the other end of uncomfortable is something great — and growth.”

Stewart smacked 20 home runs and hit .374 last season. Heading into the Durham Regional, she has matched her home run total in 32 fewer at-bats while hiking her average to .415.

Her confidence has swelled. She’s more aggressive — yet also patient enough to wait for the one pitch she might get to hit per at-bat as wary foes give her the “Barry Bonds treatment.”

Although she’s the player every opposing coach circles on the lineup card, Stewart has learned not to put undue pressure on herself.