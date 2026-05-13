But when projected Sunday starter Collin McKinney was needed in relief Saturday night, Brandt got the call. He’d been working on finding the right arm slot to get his sinker sinking again and to create more deception in his motion.

It all came together against Houston. Brandt induced seven groundouts and allowed only three hits.

“You gotta earn everything,” Brandt said. “I'm not going to sit here and fault them for not playing me. I haven't earned it. But it certainly feels good being able to go out there on Sunday and put up a performance like that. I would say very retro me from last year.”

Brandt was a junior-college All-American at Weatherford (Texas) College last season, posting a 14-1 record with a 1.88 ERA. He was 8-2 with a 3.50 ERA the previous year. So this season represented the first time he faced adversity as a college pitcher.

“It makes you think, it makes you reflect, it makes you really see how bad you want it,” Brandt said. “It's very easy to get frustrated. I can't lie — I get frustrated sometimes. ... But that's part of the process and part of the learning curve.”

Depending on how the first two games go, Brandt could be called upon again to start Saturday’s regular-season finale at OSU. Left-hander Luc Fladda is slated to start the opener, followed by righty Owen Kramkowski.

Inside pitch