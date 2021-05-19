Late error helps Dodgers beat D-backs for third straight night

LOS ANGELES — Will Smith’s pinch-hit sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the seventh inning scored the tying and go-ahead runs when Josh Rojas committed an error in right field, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Mookie Betts followed with a ground-rule double after going hitless in his first three at-bats as the Dodgers capitalized on two walks and a glaring miscue by the Diamondbacks to take a 4-2 lead.

Arizona has been outscored 16-4 in losing the first three games of the series. The Diamondbacks dropped their fourth in a row overall and ninth straight on the road after manager Torey Lovullo was ejected in the fifth. He argued a call of runner interference on pitcher Matt Peacock, who bunted and ran inside the line going to first before getting hit in the back of his left leg by Clayton Kershaw's throw.

Joe Kelly (1-0) retired the side in the seventh to earn the win. Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his ninth save.