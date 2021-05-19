 Skip to main content
Late error helps Dodgers beat D-backs for third straight night

  • Updated

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Josh Rojas misses on a fly ball from Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. Smith drove in two runs on the play after Rojas' fielding error. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — Will Smith’s pinch-hit sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the seventh inning scored the tying and go-ahead runs when Josh Rojas committed an error in right field, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Mookie Betts followed with a ground-rule double after going hitless in his first three at-bats as the Dodgers capitalized on two walks and a glaring miscue by the Diamondbacks to take a 4-2 lead.

Arizona has been outscored 16-4 in losing the first three games of the series. The Diamondbacks dropped their fourth in a row overall and ninth straight on the road after manager Torey Lovullo was ejected in the fifth. He argued a call of runner interference on pitcher Matt Peacock, who bunted and ran inside the line going to first before getting hit in the back of his left leg by Clayton Kershaw's throw.

Joe Kelly (1-0) retired the side in the seventh to earn the win. Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his ninth save.

Arizona opened the bottom of the seventh by issuing back-to-back walks, including one by Joe Mantiply (0-1) to Gavin Lux that put two runners on. Pinch-hitter Albert Pujols' single to right field went off the glove of Rojas, who had his back to the infield trying to make an over-the-shoulder catch. Instead, the play loaded the bases.

After Austin Barnes struck out, Smith's sac fly scored Taylor and Lux as Smith reached on Rojas' error that sent Pujols to second. Betts' ground-rule double to center made it 4-2, scoring DJ Peters, who ran for Pujols,

Yoshi Tsutsugo's opposite-field single in the fourth scored the Dodgers' first run, giving him his first RBI with the team since being acquired from Tampa Bay last weekend.

Arizona led 2-0 on Eduardo Escobar's two-run homer in the fourth off Kershaw.

The left-hander allowed two runs and two hits in six innings. He struck out eight and walked one.

Peacock quieted the World Series champion Dodgers in his second major league start. The right-hander gave up one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none. Peacock retired his first 10 batters.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Reinstated INF-OF Ketel Marte (right hamstring strain) from the injured list. He pinch-hit in the eighth. ... LHP Madison Bumgarner, who left Monday's start because of a left adductor spasm, will throw a bullpen Thursday. “He feels fantastic,” Lovullo said.

UP NEXT

Both teams will go with bullpen games in Thursday's series finale.

Thursday

Who: D-backs at Dodgers

When: 7 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports Arizona

Radio: 1490-AM

How they scored

Diamondbacks fourth. Tim Locastro grounds out to second base, Chris Taylor to Max Muncy. Josh Rojas walks. Eduardo Escobar homers to center field. Josh Rojas scores. Andrew Young called out on strikes. David Peralta reaches on third strike.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers fourth. Mookie Betts pops out to shallow right field to Pavin Smith. Max Muncy doubles to deep right field. Justin Turner strikes out swinging. Yoshi Tsutsugo singles to left field. Max Muncy scores. Chris Taylor reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Yoshi Tsutsugo out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Dodgers 1.

Dodgers seventh. Chris Taylor walks. Gavin Lux walks. Chris Taylor to second. Albert Pujols pinch-hitting for Matt Beaty. Albert Pujols singles to right field. Gavin Lux to second. Chris Taylor to third. Austin Barnes strikes out swinging. Will Smith pinch-hitting for Joe Kelly. Will Smith reaches on a sacrifice fly to right field. Albert Pujols to second. Gavin Lux scores. Chris Taylor scores. Fielding error by Josh Rojas. Mookie Betts doubles to deep center field. Will Smith to third. DJ Peters scores. Max Muncy hit by pitch. Justin Turner grounds out to shortstop. Max Muncy out at second.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 2.

