Former Wildcat Stanley Johnson hits game-winning shot against Sixers

Ex-Arizona Wildcat basketball standout Stanley Johnson hasn't seen a lot of playing time with the Toronto Raptors during the NBA restart in Orlando, but he made the most of his minutes Wednesday night.

With score tied 121-121 in Toronto's matchup with the 76ers, Johnson corralled a loose ball with less than 10 seconds remaining then hit the go-ahead shot with seven seconds to go.

Stanley Johnson gets the clutch bucket and the Raptors love to see it 💪 pic.twitter.com/SsMG2FqVqi — ESPN (@espn) August 13, 2020

Just 20 seconds earlier, Johnson made a driving layup to tie the game. He finished the night with five points (2-4 FG), four rebounds and four assists in nine minutes. Johnson is averaging 3.5 points and just over six minutes per game during the games played in Orlando.

The Raptors, who had already clinched the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, knocked down free throws a few seconds later and won 125-121.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, another former Wildcat on the Raptors, contributed eight points (2-3 FG), six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes of action.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

