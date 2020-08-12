You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Wildcat Stanley Johnson hits game-winning shot against Sixers

Former Wildcat Stanley Johnson hits game-winning shot against Sixers

Raptors Nets Basketball

Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson (5) drives against Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

 Mary Altaffer

Ex-Arizona Wildcat basketball standout Stanley Johnson hasn't seen a lot of playing time with the Toronto Raptors during the NBA restart in Orlando, but he made the most of his minutes Wednesday night.

With score tied 121-121 in Toronto's matchup with the 76ers, Johnson corralled a loose ball with less than 10 seconds remaining then hit the go-ahead shot with seven seconds to go. 

Just 20 seconds earlier, Johnson made a driving layup to tie the game. He finished the night with five points (2-4 FG), four rebounds and four assists in nine minutes. Johnson is averaging 3.5 points and just over six minutes per game during the games played in Orlando.

The Raptors, who had already clinched the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, knocked down free throws a few seconds later and won 125-121. 

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, another former Wildcat on the Raptors, contributed eight points (2-3 FG), six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes of action.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Wildcats' nonconference hoops season essentially shelved by Pac-12's decision
Arizona Wildcats basketball

Wildcats' nonconference hoops season essentially shelved by Pac-12's decision

  • Updated

Ryan Reynolds, who handles scheduling as UA’s director of basketball operations, said Tuesday he could not comment yet because it was too early to tell what will happen with the nonconference schedule — and indicated he told pretty much the same thing to one of the Wildcats’ expected opponents, Cal Baptist, after it reached out on Tuesday.

A Pac-12 spokesman said it is possible that nonconference games could be rescheduled but that no decisions have been made. An effort to reach UA coach Sean Miller for comment was unsuccessful.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Back Page: Wildcats football schedule breakdown plus guest Corey Williams

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News