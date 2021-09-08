Got questions about point spreads, over/unders and parlays? You bet we have answers.

A: Parlays — that is, packaging two or more bets together at longer odds — can be tempting. A three-team parlay, betting with spreads, pays 6-to-1. But be careful, warns Ordine. “We know that gamblers like making a small bet and winning a large amount of money,” he said. “They’re enticing, but understand that if you get into parlay betting, the odds are stacked against you.”

So what are “prop” bets, then?

A: Think of the wacky bets that you see during Super Bowl week. You know: “Will the national anthem last more than 2 minutes?” “Will Patrick Mahomes attempt more than 30 passes?” “Will Rob Gronkowski take his shirt off during the game?” Things like that. Prop bets come with a catch in Arizona, though; there are no individual props offered on college players. So, no, you can’t bet on Gunner Cruz’s touchdown total against San Diego State.

Can I bet while the game is going on?

A: Technology allows gamblers to bet anytime from their phones, even in the middle of games. Point spreads shift constantly. Ordine says gamblers often find an edge by betting in-game.