Greg Hansen: Bobby Hurley had chance to put ASU among Pac-12 elite, but the window has closed

How’s it going? Hurley was paid a $1 million retention bonus on Jan. 1. But on Sunday, he was fined $20,000 by the Pac-12 for "inappropriate behavior" in a loss at Stanford. Ordinarily, that would be a banner headline, but Hurley’s tantrums have worn thin.

His behavior is no longer the lead story; his future at ASU is. As Arizona prepares to host the Sun Devils on Saturday, I fear that we have seen the best of ASU basketball that we’re going to see heading forward.

Hurley failed to take advantage of implosions/coaching changes at UCLA and Arizona and has been unable to take the Sun Devils to higher ground. ASU has won a single NCAA Tournament game in his six seasons, and that was in a play-in game as an 11th seed.

Through 6½ seasons, Hurley’s Sun Devils are 110-94. His predecessor, the unassuming Herb Sendek, was 120-109 in his first seven seasons. Same results, different strokes.

A year ago, Utah fired Larry Krystkowiak, who went 138-97 over his first seven years. But Krystkowiak didn’t have Hurley’s name, and expectations at Utah are significantly higher than those at ASU.