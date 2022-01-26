Greg Hansen: Don't make much of UCLA's Tuesday night rout; Wildcats will soon have a shot at revenge

About the only mistake high-strung UCLA coach Mick Cronin made Tuesday came 20 minutes after the Bruins’ forceful victory over Arizona. "They got (a lot of) rebounds but they missed 49 shots," said Cronin.
Forgive Cronin his math skills. Arizona missed 52 shots. That’s not only unthinkable, it’s historic. Arizona had not missed 52 shots in a game since 1976 against Adams State, and that didn’t matter because Fred Snowden’s Wildcats scored 102 points that night.
Nobody in college basketball misses 52 shots in a game any more. A lot of teams don’t even attempt 52 shots in a game. Shoot (or not), when Sean Miller’s UA team lost identical 67-60 games to Colorado and Pac-12 champ Washington in February 2019, neither the Buffaloes (43) nor Huskies (49) attempted 50.
It’s not about shooting, it’s about making shots.
Cronin cleverly referred to Arizona’s shot-selection as "shooting turnovers." And that’s because UCLA’s defense was so resolute and dogged that whenever Bennedict Mathurin took a shot, it was willfully resisted. Mathurin missed 14 of 16 shots from close-in, 2-pointers.
That probably won’t happen again. Mathurin is too good not to return with a vengeance when Arizona plays the Bruins next week at McKale Center. He doesn’t need to go far to seek advice; sitting close to Mathurin on the UA bench Tuesday was player personnel director Jason Gardner, one of the pillars of Arizona’s old "Point Guard U" identity.
Gardner suffered through the worst shooting game of his career in Los Angeles against UCLA in March 2003, going 0 for 12 from 3-point range and 2 for 20 overall. The No. 1 Wildcats lost 96-89 in overtime.
But a week later, in an epic double-overtime NCAA Tournament victory over Gonzaga (yes, Tommy Lloyd was sitting on the Zags’ bench), Gardner scored 22 points.
The perspective is this: Don’t make too much of Tuesday’s 75-59 nose-dive at Pauley Pavilion. It's not even February yet. The loss should be as much a learning tool as anything else, especially for a first-year head coach like Lloyd.
There is almost no way coaches can create the kind of full-speed offense Lloyd deploys without ultimately discovering there is a limit, a point to step off the brakes. It’s much harder to create a high-tempo and aggressive offense than to play slow, to milk-the-shot-clock and eliminate risks.
It was inevitable that Lloyd would have to back the Wildcats off a bit against premier coaches and adjust. Unlike the coaches at Illinois, Michigan and Colorado, Cronin and his staff had plenty of time to create a more viable game plan to beat Arizona.
Now it’s a chess match. Let’s see what happens in the rematch at McKale next week.
UCLA has six significant players back from its 2021 Final Four team. Man for man, the Bruins are more experienced and as every bit as skilled as Arizona’s rotation, maybe more. They won Tuesday without injured Jaylen Clark, a key part of Cronin’s rotation for two years.
The Bruins didn’t miss Clark as much as Arizona missed a full speed Azoulas Tubelis. It was clear Tubelis had no push, no first step. He couldn’t react properly on defense. Tubelis is probably one of the 10 best offensive players in the Pac-12. Without his effectiveness and physicality, UCLA was able to put more manpower into stopping Mathurin.
In retrospect, it’s amazing Arizona only lost by 16.
There is a recent precedent that suggests Arizona won't be similarly overmatched in next week's game at McKale: In February 2017, No. 5 Arizona took a 21-2 record into a showdown with No. 13 Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena. That arena rocked like the old days at Mac Court; the Ducks burst to a 69-32 lead, won with ridiculous ease, 85-58, by shooting a near-record 65% afield.
Wrong place, wrong time, as it was for Arizona at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday.
A month later in the Pac-12 championship game, the '17 Wildcats won 83-80, shooting 58% as the Ducks missed 16 of 22 3-pointers.
Maybe history won’t repeat next week at McKale; maybe the Bruins are that good and the code to stopping Lloyd’s "Air Raid" offense has been discovered. Perhaps an even bigger challenge for Lloyd will go beyond finding a way for his team to get more open shots, but to be more effective in guarding the Bruins.
UCLA attempted 64 shots Tuesday; about 40 of them were open looks. As much as Cronin’s defense found a way to stop Arizona’s offense, Lloyd is now challenged to find a way to stop Cronin’s offense.
It should be fun, don't you think? The Pac-12 has been lacking elite teams for so long, clearly missing the irresistible UCLA-Arizona rivalry that almost never disappointed from 1986-2005. A restoration of the long-anticipated Pauley vs. McKale series appears to be back to good health.
For that, thank you Mick Cronin, you cranky, foot-stomping, sideline orator. You may wish to wear earplugs next Thursday.
Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or ghansen@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711