Greg Hansen: Don't make much of UCLA's Tuesday night rout; Wildcats will soon have a shot at revenge

Now it’s a chess match. Let’s see what happens in the rematch at McKale next week.

UCLA has six significant players back from its 2021 Final Four team. Man for man, the Bruins are more experienced and as every bit as skilled as Arizona’s rotation, maybe more. They won Tuesday without injured Jaylen Clark, a key part of Cronin’s rotation for two years.

The Bruins didn’t miss Clark as much as Arizona missed a full speed Azoulas Tubelis. It was clear Tubelis had no push, no first step. He couldn’t react properly on defense. Tubelis is probably one of the 10 best offensive players in the Pac-12. Without his effectiveness and physicality, UCLA was able to put more manpower into stopping Mathurin.

In retrospect, it’s amazing Arizona only lost by 16.

There is a recent precedent that suggests Arizona won't be similarly overmatched in next week's game at McKale: In February 2017, No. 5 Arizona took a 21-2 record into a showdown with No. 13 Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena. That arena rocked like the old days at Mac Court; the Ducks burst to a 69-32 lead, won with ridiculous ease, 85-58, by shooting a near-record 65% afield.