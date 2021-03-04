Greg Hansen: Ducks' ability to develop players, master transfer market has them atop Pac-12

3. Altman and his staff have been adept — masterful, really — at evaluating and acquiring transfers.

Over the six-year period that the Ducks took charge of the league, Altman has been praised for his X’s and O’s, but that’s just a piece of his success. Getting the most out of grad transfers and junior-college transfers has separated Oregon from Arizona.

Both schools have deployed 14 transfers in that six-year period. Oregon’s 14 transfers have scored 6,667 points. Arizona’s 14 transfers have scored 3,871 points.

Both schools have had one transfer become an All-Pac-12 player — Arizona’s Ryan Anderson in 2016 and Oregon’s Elgin Cook in 2017 — but the Ducks had big-game performers such as Dwayne Benjamin, Chris Boucher, Dylan Ennis, MiKyle McIntosh, Elijah Brown, Paul White, Shakur Juiston and, this year, Chris Duarte, L.J. Figueroa and Eugene Omoruyi.

Duarte is now the best player in the league. Altman found him at Florida Southwestern JC, a remarkable discovery inasmuch as Duarte’s other offers were from UCF, New Mexico State, Western Kentucky and Temple, among others.