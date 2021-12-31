Greg Hansen: It's easy to root for Utes after Ohio State's Rose Bowl opt-outs

"We cover the Rose Bowl?" I asked, incredulously.

"We put it in the budget when Arizona got into the Pac-10," he said.

Everybody wanted to be part of the Rose Bowl grandeur.

As I stood outside the Rose Bowl press box hours before kickoff, several police cars and a dozen motorcycle cops — lights flashing — pulled up. Security guards ordered me and several other writers to the parking lot, creating a corridor so that former president Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, could catch the next elevator to their press box suite.

Did I say it was a Big Game?

I even slept at the Rose Bowl, maybe the only sportswriter in history to do so.

In the summer of '72, me and my friend Dave Ringle set out for Southern California to discover what life was like out of little old Logan, Utah. We were told by a prominent donor at our school that we could get jobs at a Pepsi plant near his restaurant in San Gabriel,

We saved enough money to stay in a motel for about 10 days, go to an entire Los Angeles Dodgers homestand and then play it by ear. We hopped in my 1963 Pontiac Catalina and drove straight through to Los Angeles.