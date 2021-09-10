Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on how Cats might celebrate, SDSU's UA connections, and Saturday's winner

Unlike Fisch, Mackovic struggled to find coaches willing to join him in Tucson. Mackovic hired former Marine captain Steve Bernstein, who had been out of football for a year; out-of-work offensive coordinator Rick Dykes, who had been selling cars in Texas; Scott Pelluer, who had been working as a recruiting tracker for Rivals.com while coaching high school ball in Seattle; and Bobby Kennedy, who had been fired by Wake Forest a month earlier.

After his debut victory against San Diego State, it was all downhill. Somehow, Fisch’s debut loss against BYU left a feeling like there will soon be a breakthrough.

Dear Mr. Football: Did any of Mackovic’s assistant coaches go on to success?

A: The man commanding San Diego State’s offense at Arizona Stadium on Saturday will be Jeff Hecklinski, a rare success story of Mackovic’s failed term.

In the winter of 2003, Mackovic fired Dykes and ultimately hired Mike Deal, an old pal from Mackovic’s coaching days at Illinois. Deal was in Europe, coaching the Scottish Claymores at the time. Part of the Deal deal was that Mackovic would also hire Deal’s son-in-law, 28-year-old Ball State quarterbacks coach Jeff Hecklinski, to a similar job at Arizona.