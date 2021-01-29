Greg Hansen: With 'that stat' in his rear-view mirror, Stanford's Jerod Haase is steering a potential Pac-12 power

The math of Pac-12 basketball isn’t complicated. When one program moves up, one moves down. Stanford is rising. Arizona has been in decline for three years. If you saw this coming, if you saw Stanford replacing Arizona as a Pac-12 power, congratulations. You are among the few.

The Cardinal haven't been relevant since 2008. Stanford had played in just one NCAA Tournament the last 12 years, all but forgotten with a 105-120 conference record. The epic days of Mike Montgomery are gone. Once-vibrant and wild Maples Pavilion averaged a bare 3,819 fans per game last season.

Who are these guys, anyway?

On Thursday, Haase started freshman point guard Michael O’Connell, and he came off as something out of the T.J. McConnell playbook.

The guard from upstate New York, a 3-star recruit whose scholarship offers were from Dartmouth, Lafayette, UMBC, Niagara and Columbia, scored 14 points in 37 minutes. He did not commit a turnover. Nor did he commit a turnover in a 41-minute overtime performance last week, a welcome-back-to-contention stunner over UCLA.

During teammate Jaiden Delaire’s Zoom interview Thursday, he seemed astonished by O’Connell’s performance. "He’s a freshman," Delaire said, with emphasis on "freshman."