Hansen's Hundred, No. 63: Alex Kellner was first Tucsonan to make impact in MLB

Alex Kellner was the youngest professional athlete in Tucson history, signing with the Class D Tucson Cowboys of the Arizona-Texas League the day he graduated from Amphitheater High School in 1941.

He was 16.

In baseball lingo of the day, Kellner, a 6-foot 1-inch, 200-pound lefty, could “throw smoke.’’ He had a wicked sidearm, almost submarine-type delivery that was so overpowering that the Cincinnati Reds signed him shortly after his 17th birthday and assigned him to the Class C Muskogee Reds.

No one else on the team was younger than 20. Kellner went 11-7. He was on track for the Major Leagues before he was old enough to vote.

But he was old enough to be drafted into World War II, enlisting in the Navy in the spring of 1943, which paused his pitching career for four seasons.

Kellner, who is No. 63 on our list of the Top 100 Tucson Sports Figures of the last 100 years, returned from World War II and pitched for the semi-pro Azteca Warriors. A scout from the Philadelphia A’s watched Kellner pitch and sent a telegram to Philadelphia manager Connie Mack, suggesting they buy Kellner’s rights from the Reds.

Home run.