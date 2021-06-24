Hansen's Hundred, No. 67: Yoichi Tomita is leading gymnastics coach in Tucson history

To get through his college days at Long Beach State, 49ers gymnast Yoichi Tomita was a custodian in the school’s dormitories while his wife, Setsuko, worked for an insurance company.

It wasn’t any more difficult than learning to speak and understand English while working toward his degree at LBSU.

One of six 1978 finalists for college gymnastics' equivalent of the Heisman Trophy — the Nissen-Emery Award — Tomita was such a good athlete that he won five of six events when Long Beach State beat Arizona in a dual meet, January 1979 at Bear Down Gym.

As he left Tucson that day, Tomita could not have had any idea that he would someday become the leading gymnastics coach in Tucson history, a 41-year career that will be capped Sunday when he is inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame in St. Louis.

Ranked No. 67 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, Tomita has been part of USA’s Olympics gymnastics operation as a coach or administrator in 1984, 1988, 2000 and 2004, and since then has been on the USA Gymnastics Board of Directors.

Tomita will be special advisor to the Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics next month, a journey that will take him home. Tomita grew up in Gumma, a community north of Tokyo.