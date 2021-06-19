Hansen's Hundred, No. 72: Eddie Leon made the bigs, but was much more than a ballplayer

Each time I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with Eddie Leon, I’m like an 11-year-old kid again.

"What was it like to play against Mickey Mantle?"

"Could you tell Reggie Jackson was that good when he was at ASU?"

"Did you back onto the outfield grass when Hank Aaron was at-bat?"

Ranked No. 72 on our list of the Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, Eddie Leon stands alone in one impressive category: He was a No. 1 draft pick three times, by the Minnesota Twins in 1965, the Chicago Cubs in 1966 and the Cleveland Indians in 1967.

Yet the son of a custodian and homemaker from Tucson’s historic Barrio Hollywood neighborhood was much more than a baseball player.

Leon was an honor student at Tucson High — he skipped the third grade — who was THS' 1963 senior class president who would go on to earn a UA degree in civil engineering when he was only 20.

After playing for Arizona's freshman team as mandated by NCAA rules of the day, Leon became a first-team American Baseball Coaches Association All-American as a Wildcat sophomore, breaking the school record with 75 RBIs and hitting .328.