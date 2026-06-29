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More than 500 Native American basketball teams from around the world, ranging from elementary to high-school age, competed at the 7th Annual Native American Jr. Nationals in Mesa on June 26-28 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa.

Considered the world’s largest all-indigenous basketball tournament, the event showcased the culture of basketball on reservations across the United States and elsewhere, including nearby Canada and as far as New Zealand.

Maury Sanchez, from the Nisqually Indian Tribe in Washington state, was among the many visitors at the Mesa event supporting young players.

“I’ve got players from all over,” Sanchez said on Friday. “I have a two-time state champ from Alaska, I have some all-stars from Oregon, My nephew from Oklahoma and a kid from South Dakota.”

Sanchez said the event's importance goes beyond what happens on the court.

“I mean basketball is our life,” Sanchez said. “Everybody here is a survivor, from our ancestors to our boarding schools, to the (Indian) wars. This is what’s left. Families that have survived and now we can play ball.”

Jon Yarrow, a tournament organizer, expects the event to keep growing.

“Well, this year we have the Māoris here (from New Zealand),” Yarrow said. “We have native Hawaiians, we have teams from Canada and Alaska, so this tournament is really getting to be worldwide with the indigenous athletes coming and wanting exposure here.”