Tucson Sahuaro knocks out victory on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 74-62

Tucson Sahuaro knocks out victory on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 74-62

Riding a wave of production, Tucson Sahuaro dunked Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 74-62 in Arizona boys basketball action on January 17.

In recent action on January 10, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Tucson Sahuaro took on Casa Grande Union on January 10 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. Click here for a recap

The Cougars made the first move by forging a 28-16 margin over the Titans after the first quarter.

The Cougars' shooting jumped to a 42-34 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

The Cougars moved in front of the Titans 55-46 to begin the fourth quarter.

