Tucson Sahuaro knocks out victory on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 74-62

Riding a wave of production, Tucson Sahuaro dunked Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 74-62 in Arizona boys basketball action on January 17.

The Cougars made the first move by forging a 28-16 margin over the Titans after the first quarter.

The Cougars' shooting jumped to a 42-34 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

The Cougars moved in front of the Titans 55-46 to begin the fourth quarter.