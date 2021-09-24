 Skip to main content
Complete command: Tucson Pueblo Magnet thwarts all counters to defeat Rio Rico 51-14

Complete command: Tucson Pueblo Magnet thwarts all counters to defeat Rio Rico 51-14

Tucson Pueblo Magnet's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Rio Rico 51-14 on September 24 in Arizona football.

The Warriors opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Hawks through the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense breathed fire to a 19-0 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

The Warriors and the Hawks were engaged in a huge affair at 39-14 as the fourth quarter started.

