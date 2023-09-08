Gilbert Higley finally found a way to top Tucson Marana 29-24 during this Arizona football game on Sept. 8.
Recently on Aug. 25, Tucson Marana squared off with Tucson Salpointe Catholic in a football game.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…