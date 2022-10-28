Tucson Mica Mountain collects skin-tight win against Tucson Pueblo Magnet 22-14

Tucson Mica Mountain topped Tucson Pueblo Magnet 22-14 in a tough tilt in Arizona high school football on October 28.
In recent action on October 14, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Casa Grande Vista Grande and Tucson Mica Mountain took on Tucson Empire on October 14 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. For more, click here.
