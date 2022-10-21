Tucson Sahuaro overcomes Tucson Amphitheater 28-14

Tucson Sahuaro charged Tucson Amphitheater and collected a 28-14 victory on October 21 in Arizona football.
In recent action on October 7, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Tucson Rincon and Tucson Sahuaro took on Sierra Vista Buena on October 8 at Sierra Vista Buena High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…