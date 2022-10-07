Just a bit better: Tucson Amphitheater slips past Tucson Rincon 35-27

With little to no wiggle room, Tucson Amphitheater nosed past Tucson Rincon 35-27 in Arizona high school football action on October 7.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 22-20 advantage at intermission over the Rangers.

Tucson Amphitheater and Tucson Rincon each scored in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Rangers 6-0 in the fourth quarter.