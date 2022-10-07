Just a bit better: Tucson Amphitheater slips past Tucson Rincon 35-27

With little to no wiggle room, Tucson Amphitheater nosed past Tucson Rincon 35-27 in Arizona high school football action on October 7.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Panthers registered a 22-20 advantage at intermission over the Rangers.
Tucson Amphitheater and Tucson Rincon each scored in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Rangers 6-0 in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 23, Tucson Rincon faced off against Sahuarita and Tucson Amphitheater took on Tempe Marcos De Niza on September 23 at Tempe Marcos De Niza High School. For more, click here.
