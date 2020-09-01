QB Deion Conde bulks up, hopes to shoulder load for Sunnyside this fall

“He’s a little dude,” Posey said. “But we knew with him, he would give us a chance at least of throwing the ball.”

Posey and the other coaches gave Conde parameters during that first season, telling him his job was to throw the ball and not get crushed.

“We babied him to a certain degree, and he didn’t like it. He’d get mad,” Posey said with a chuckle. “But it ended up being great and it was a great decision. He did everything right to make me look smart.”

The Blue Devils went 3-7 last season, with Conde saying the team had some problems with execution.

“I was really nervous to start. It was my first year of high school football and I didn’t know exactly what to expect,” Conde said, adding that the game moved a lot faster.

Added Rodriguez: “He took his lumps, but he was playing 5A football when months prior to that he was playing youth football.”

Conde started playing football with National Youth Sports about eight years ago before signing on with the Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation. There, he played with the Jaguars, Rams and finally Raiders.