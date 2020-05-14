Spring Stars: Pusch Ridge Christian runner Emmanuel Corral was just peaking when pandemic hit

The Star is profiling Southern Arizona high school athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Each high school vwas asked to nominate an exceptional spring sport athlete who exemplifies greatness on and off the field, court or track.
In March, which for many feels like a lifetime ago, Pusch Ridge Christian senior Emmanuel Corral was grinding it out during a particularly grueling "ladder" workout in preparation for an anticipated return to state championships.
Running alone, Corral picked up his pace during the workout's back half, finishing faster than he started.
Track coach Kyle Cajero said Corral was in top form, and looked strong and sharp during the workout's longest intervals.
Corral, who'd had a particularly difficult four-year stretch on Pusch Ridge's track team, enduring several coaching and program changes during a couple of the program's down years, approached his coach after the workout.
"He told me that he finally felt like himself," said Cajero. "It ended up being one of the last tough workouts we'd do as a group, which makes that small moment stand out even more in hindsight."
While Corral, 18, a member of Pusch Ridge's track, cross country and soccer teams, was routinely impressive during practice and meets, he always ran his best at state.
"That's what hurts the most about the state meet getting cancelled: Everyone knew had several more big races left in him," said Cajero.
Corral may have run the last race of his high school career, but he's still got plenty of big races in his future, many of them in Southern Arizona. Corral will run for Pima College's track and cross country teams, and is looking forward to studying political science in between meets and practice.
And while he missed out on the chance to make a return to state track championships, that's not what Corral missed the most amid the coronavirus-related cancellations and closures.
"The people, because that’s what makes everything great about school. Even just going to classes with your friends," Corral said. "Track is fun, but without your coaches and teammates it definitely wouldn’t be nearly as much fun."
Corral had an impressive high school career: He was a three-year varsity starter with the soccer team. In cross country, placed 17th in the state for Class 3A, and while he experimented a lot within track and field, he primarily stuck to the 1,600 meters, 3,200 meters and the the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
But don't ask him to pick his favorite when it comes to track or cross country.
"Every season when track comes around, I think it's better," Corral said. "But then when cross country comes around, I think it's the better one."
As a junior, Corral set personal records in the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters. During the 2019 cross country season, he set personal records in the 2-mile race and 5,000-meter run. And during this shortened track season, he set a new personal record in the 800 meters.
Corral also managed to maintain a 3.6 GPA and represented Pusch Ridge on the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Student Advisory Leadership Council.
“You wouldn’t be able tell by the way he carries himself, but Emmanuel is amongst the top ten boys distance runners in PRCA history," Cajero said. "He's stayed faithful to the team and pushed himself even when he hasn't had a competitive group to train with. He's easy to coach, very self-motivated and will always strive to be better. As cliche as it sounds, you just can't coach that kind of work ethic."
Nor does one have to. While under quarantine — sans coaches — Corral is still grinding it out.
"I've been running every day," Corral said. "I also go swimming a little bit each day, since I have a pool in my backyard."
When he's not working out, Corral is catching up on TV shows like "Survivor" and hanging out with his next door neighbor. He's also managed to solve the Rubik's cube and is enrolled in a free online class with Harvard University.
And while he's looking forward to getting back to school, he had a few things on his to-do list in the months leading up to his college departure. While Corral will be staying close to home this fall, his twin sister, Camille, will be headed north to Grand Canyon University.
"I want to go on runs with teammates and not having their parents say they don’t want them going out. Just having the freedom to do what we want again," Corral said. "And it'll be pretty nice not to have to wait in line to go to Walmart."
