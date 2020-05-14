Spring Stars: Pusch Ridge Christian runner Emmanuel Corral was just peaking when pandemic hit

"That's what hurts the most about the state meet getting cancelled: Everyone knew had several more big races left in him," said Cajero.

Corral may have run the last race of his high school career, but he's still got plenty of big races in his future, many of them in Southern Arizona. Corral will run for Pima College's track and cross country teams, and is looking forward to studying political science in between meets and practice.

And while he missed out on the chance to make a return to state track championships, that's not what Corral missed the most amid the coronavirus-related cancellations and closures.

"The people, because that’s what makes everything great about school. Even just going to classes with your friends," Corral said. "Track is fun, but without your coaches and teammates it definitely wouldn’t be nearly as much fun."

Corral had an impressive high school career: He was a three-year varsity starter with the soccer team. In cross country, placed 17th in the state for Class 3A, and while he experimented a lot within track and field, he primarily stuck to the 1,600 meters, 3,200 meters and the the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

But don't ask him to pick his favorite when it comes to track or cross country.