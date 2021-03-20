Tucsonan, Penn State star Roman Bravo Young wins wrestling national championship

Arguably the greatest wrestler in Arizona high school history added another accolade to his collection.

Tucson native and Sunnyside High School product Roman Bravo Young was crowned a national champion in St. Louis after the Penn State star — and All-American — defeated Oklahoma State's top-ranked wrestler, Daton Fix, in the 133-pound class on Saturday for the program's first-ever national title of that weight class.

"It feels amazing," Bravo Young said "I put a lot of work into this that people don't see. It's a lot of pressure sometimes, but I'm kinda done, and now I'm a national champ forever. It means a lot, especially for my family and people back home."

In three seasons at Penn State, Bravo Young has a 58-9 record and hasn't lost a match since 2019-20. Now the Tucson native can include a national championship to his accomplishments, which includes four-straight state titles — and a 182-0 record — at Sunnyside, and All-Big-Ten Academic honors.

