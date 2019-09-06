Chris Duncan, a Canyon del Oro High School baseball star who won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals before becoming a beloved radio host in the midwest, has died. He was 38.
The Cardinals' television broadcast announced Duncan's death during Friday night's game. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2012.
Duncan had taken multiple breaks from his radio career to undergo cancer treatment for glioblastoma. His mother was battling the same disease when Duncan was diagnosed. Jeanine Duncan died in June 2013.
Duncan played parts of five seasons (2005-09) in the big leagues, all of them with the Cardinals. His 22 home runs in 2006 helped St. Louis win its 10th world championship. He finished his career with 55 home runs and 175 RBIs; he had an OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging) of .805.
Duncan is the younger brother of Shelley Duncan, the Arizona Wildcats' all-time home runs leader who played in the big leagues and is now a member of the Toronto Blue Jays' coaching staff. Their father, Dave, was a longtime pitching coach in the majors.
While at CDO, Chris Duncan became a part of a CDO-to-MLB pipeline unseen in these parts. He made the big leagues, as did fellow Dorados Shelley Duncan, Ian Kinsler, Colin Porter, Jason Stanford, Brian Anderson and Scott Hairston.
St. Louis Cardinal baseball player Chris Duncan won the World Series in 2006.

Duncan played both football and baseball at CDO, hitting 19 home runs as the Dorados won the 1997 state championship. He went 4 for 4 in the title game. Duncan verbally committed to play for coach Jerry Stitt at the UA, but opted instead to sign with the Cardinals, who selected him in the first round (46th overall) of the 1999 draft. The Cardinals' drafted him on the recommendation of scout Clark Crist, a former UA standout and longtime Tucsonan.
Chris Duncan is survived by his wife Amy and family.
St. Louis Cardinals' Chris Duncan during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh Wednesday, May 13, 2009.
Chris Duncan 5A Southern Region All-Star Football Player Schools: Canyon Del Oro High School
Chris Duncan is a 1999 All-Southern Arizona Baseball Team Schools: Canyon Del Oro High School
Chris Duncan #62 of the St. Louis Cardinals is congratulated by teammate Mark Grudzielanek #12 after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on October 2, 2005 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.
Chris Duncan #62 of the St. Louis Cardinals is congratulated in the dugout by teammate So Taguchi #99 after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on October 2, 2005 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.
Memphis Redbirds slugger Chris Duncan, a Canyon del Oro graduate, warms up during betting practice before playing the Sidewinders at Tucson Electric Park in Tucson, Ariz., Saturday, May 13, 2006.
St. Louis Cardinal baseball player Chris Duncan won the World Series in 2006.
St. Louis Cardinals' Chris Duncan is congratulated by teammates after his game-tying solo home run int the eigth inning against the Florida Marlins in a baseball game Thursday, August 31, 2006, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals' Chris Duncan (16) rounds the bases in front of New York Mets first baseman Carlos Delgado (21) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2006, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals' Chris Duncan watches his sixth inning homer off New York Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano during Game 5 of the National League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2006, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals' Chris Duncan signs autographs for fans before a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, March 20, 2007 in Vero Beach, Fla.
St. Louis Cardinals' Chris Duncan, right, and Houston Astros second baseman Chris Burke look back to first base to see the double play completed on Cardinals' Albert Pujols for the first two outs of the top of the ninth inning in a baseball game Saturday, April 7, 2007 in Houston.
St. Louis Cardinals' Chris Duncan (16) watches his three-run home run with Chicago Cubs catcher Michael Barrett in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 22, 2007, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
St. Louis Cardinals' Chris Duncan, left, is out at first after grounding out to Cincinnati Reds shortstop Juan Castro as Reds first baseman Scott Hatteberg (21) covers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 6, 2007 in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals' Chris Duncan runs to first after hitting a two-run double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Sunday, July 8, 2007, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals Chris Duncan takes a curtain call from the fans after hitting a grand slam in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs in their baseball game Thursday, July 26, 2007 in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Chris Duncan stands at his position as storm clouds hang overhead during a spring training baseball game against the Florida Marlins Thursday, March 20, 2008, in Jupiter, Fla.
St. Louis Cardinals' Chris Duncan, left, is congratulated by third base coach Jose Oquendo while rounding the bases on a home run during the seventh inning of a spring training baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, March 19, 2008, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
St. Louis Cardinals Chris Duncan during a spring training baseball game in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday March 24, 2008.
St. Louis Cardinals' Chris Duncan tosses his helmet after being called out on strikes in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game Tuesday, June 17, 2008, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals' Chris Duncan celebrates with teammates after scoring in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs during an MLB baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 18, 2009.
St. Louis Cardinals' Chris Duncan (16) is seen during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 25, 2009, in Milwaukee.
St. Louis Cardinals' Chris Duncan is seen during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 27, 2009, in Milwaukee.
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Chris Duncan dives but can't reach a ball hit for a three-run single by Minnesota Twins' Brendan Harris during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 27, 2009, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals' Chris Duncan bats during a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Wednesday, July 1, 2009, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Chris Duncan stands in the dugout during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Sunday, June 28, 2009, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Dave Duncan, right, hugs his son, Washington Nationals Chris Duncan, as Cards Brendan Ryan, left, looks on during workouts before their spring training baseball game in Jupiter, Fla. Wednesday, March 10, 2010.
St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Dave Duncan, right, talks with his son, Washington Nationals Chris Duncan, during workouts before their spring training baseball game in Jupiter, Fla. Wednesday, March 10, 2010.
