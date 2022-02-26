Annika Sorenstam talks about her Tucson return, time with her family and helping out the Wildcats

It’s been decades since Annika Sorenstam has been in Tucson.
Sorenstam left the UA — and the Old Pueblo — in 1992, and went on to become arguably the best female golfer of all time. She won a record 90 tournaments, was named LPGA Player of the Year eight times and was selected to the World Golf Hall of Fame. Since retiring in 2008, Sorenstam has turned her attention to business and charity. The ANNIKA Foundation inspires the next generations of female golfers.
Sorenstam returned to Tucson for Saturday’s Celebrity Challenge at the Cologuard Classic. She played Saturday alongside NFL greats Larry Fitzgerald and Eric Dickerson and country music star Jake Owen.
This time, she is seeing the desert through fresh eyes — those of her children Ava and Will.
“When you come here you really see that it's more the desert look, which when you live here you don't really think about,” Sorenstam said. “But (Ava and Will) were very fascinated by the landscaping and some of the vegetation is different. It's fun to be able to take somebody here (when) they haven't been here then you realize, ‘Yeah, you're right.’”
Walking back onto the grounds of the Omni Tucson National Resort brought back memories. Upon arriving in Tucson for college, Sorenstam spent a few days at the hotel while waiting for her dorm to open.
“Right here was my first stop when I got to Tucson. But it was in August, and you can imagine it was a little hot," she said. "I've never experienced heat like that. But I stayed in one of the rooms … right by the range. I told them I was 19 then I get here in the dark and after a long travel day, I went to sleep. I woke up and open the blinds and there was a range and … I was blown away. I mean I really had this type of beautiful resort before and I was like, ‘Wow! This is a good start to college life.’”
In only two years at Arizona, Sorenstam became the first freshman to win the individual NCAA Championship. She won a Pac-12 championship and was named the 1991 co-player of the year.
Sorenstam played Tucson National often while in college, occasionally teeing it up with fellow Wildcat Jim Furyk, who would go on to PGA and PGA Tour Champions success.
“I remember he never hit a straight shot,” Sorenstam said. “He would just (hit) a big slice left over the homes, over the roofs, and down in the fairway. I'm thinking to myself, ‘Well, you can't play the professional tour like that. You have to hit it (straight).’ How wrong I was. Now he's one of the straightest hitters out on tour. Things have changed.”
The Star talked to Sorenstam about why she's playing again, her new schedule and why she's giving back to her alma mater. The conversation has been lightly edited.
What drew you back out on the course?
A: “A few things, really. Will’s really into golf, and Ava plays a little. I would be out there with him and then I thought, ‘Well, I might as well take my clubs.’ Then I start swinging and then I realized I need to work on my game. I put in some time and then I was starting to enjoy it a little bit. Just spending time with him on the course is fun. Then COVID came and it was one of the few things we were able to do being outside. …
“And then I turned 50 and I realized that maybe I should support the few tournaments that they have. Of course, there was the Women's Senior open and U.S. Open. USGA has a fun place in my heart. It was a combination of things, really. …
"When I stepped away in 2008, I was done. I was like, 'I've done my thing.' I would say that the biggest difference now is I'm not playing solely for me; I'm playing more for my family. They want me to see me play. They want to be out there."
Last fall when you won the U.S. Senior Open, you crushed the field by eight strokes. What was that like?
A: “It was beginner's luck because I was the youngest one there, right? … I tried to work hard for that event. I knew the field, just looking at previous players. … They are all competing and playing on a regular basis. It's not really been part of my daily schedule. I knew that if I was going to have a chance, I needed to put the time in. It was just one of those weeks where things connected. Just spending time with my family there, I was in a good frame of mind with (husband) Mike (McGee) on the bag and kids just there it was a fun, fun thing — and it turned out to turn out to be my week.”
You’ve been invited to play at the LPGA’s U.S. Open in June. What does the rest of your schedule look like?
A: “I'm playing a senior event. Men and women in Portugal in March, they're having an event and mixed field, which I think is really fun. Then a celebrity event in April in Dallas. And then it's going to be the US Women's Open first week in June. And then I have a few things to summer and then hope to defend in the US women senior.
“I look forward to it. I do. I mean, I'm lucky to be able to do what I enjoy. (Friday), we went to the (Reid Park) Zoo, and we had a fun lunch with the kids, and it was like a family day. Then, I come (to Tucson National) and do a little work (Friday) evening and then a nice evening together. I like the kids are with me, the family is with me. But I love what I do. If I can sprinkle in a little bit of each, it works out really well. Next week is nothing. I am back to being a mom and housewife and Uber driver to all the kids’ stuff. I'm going to enjoy the variety of my life and the different businesses that I have. Of course, when (we get) closer to an event, I get a little bit more focus, a little bit more serious because I want to do well. I'm still a competitor. I still have expectations — most of these for myself."
We’ve heard that you are involved with the new golf facilities for the Arizona men’s and women’s programs at Tucson Country Club. What does your involvement look like?
A: “I’m talking a lot to (UA women’s coach) Laura (Ianello). I saw (former UA coach) Rick LaRose (Friday) morning. Seeing (the) drawings and everything — I believe the finals are coming next week. But I think it'll be awesome for the team and obviously for the university. I think it’s going to be a great recruiting tool to have a great facility.
“(My involvement) is giving a bit of insights on the drawings and asking questions about practice facility, design of the clubhouse. Talking to them about the equipment — to help them have the latest equipment. A few things like that as far as financials as well. The details at the moment have not been finalized. I'm a big supporter what they do and want them to do well.”
What do you think about this year’s Arizona women’s golf squad coming off an NCAA semifinal run last year?
A: “(Ianello) has a good team. She's got quite a young team. And time flies now, but I think I saw them in September. There were a few rookies that have done really, really well. I think they are going to do well.”