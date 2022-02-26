Annika Sorenstam talks about her Tucson return, time with her family and helping out the Wildcats

A: “I'm playing a senior event. Men and women in Portugal in March, they're having an event and mixed field, which I think is really fun. Then a celebrity event in April in Dallas. And then it's going to be the US Women's Open first week in June. And then I have a few things to summer and then hope to defend in the US women senior.

“I look forward to it. I do. I mean, I'm lucky to be able to do what I enjoy. (Friday), we went to the (Reid Park) Zoo, and we had a fun lunch with the kids, and it was like a family day. Then, I come (to Tucson National) and do a little work (Friday) evening and then a nice evening together. I like the kids are with me, the family is with me. But I love what I do. If I can sprinkle in a little bit of each, it works out really well. Next week is nothing. I am back to being a mom and housewife and Uber driver to all the kids’ stuff. I'm going to enjoy the variety of my life and the different businesses that I have. Of course, when (we get) closer to an event, I get a little bit more focus, a little bit more serious because I want to do well. I'm still a competitor. I still have expectations — most of these for myself."