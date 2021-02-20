UA alum Jim Furyk on returning to Tucson, beating ASU and finding a groove on the Champions Tour

“He's one of the biggest names (in golf). He still pushes the needle on the PGA Tour as a 50-year-old.”

Do you take a different approach on the PGA Tour Champions than you would for a PGA Tour event?

A: “Golf is golf. The biggest difference is a three-round event versus a four. There's less time. It's not like a prizefight, where they kind of dance around for the first couple of rounds feeling each other out. It doesn't work that way on the Champions Tour. You need to get off to a good start. Someone's gonna shoot 15-plus under every week. If you have a bad nine or a bad 18 holes, it just gives you so much less time to catch up.

“The golf courses for me are fun. They're not short. We average about 7,000 yards on the Champions Tour. But coming off the PGA Tour, where we see a lot of 7,300, 7,400, 7500, that gives me an opportunity to get some short irons in my hand. It gives me an opportunity to be a little bit more aggressive, to maybe try to make some more birdies. And you have to. It’s kind of a pedal-down mentality.”

Do you consider the Cologuard Classic a home event for you?