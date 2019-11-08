Sonoran Series women's rugby tournament

The Old Pueblo Lightning Women's Rugby Club is hosting teams from Phoenix, Tempe and Las Vegas for the Sonoran Series this weekend. In addition to round robin matches throughout the day, there will be a touch (no-tackle) match for alumni and fans at 1:15 p.m.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9; First game is at 9 a.m. and the last game starts at 3 p.m.

Where: Estevan Park, 1000 N. Main Ave.

Attendance is free and open to the public.