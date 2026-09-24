The Mercury have a long history of remaining competitive without resorting to a full rebuild.

Taurasi, who led the Mercury to all three of their titles (2007, 2009, 2014), Lindsey Harding (traded to Minnesota on draft night for then-veteran Tangela Smith in 2007) and Brittney Griner in 2013 were two of their three No. 1 overall picks. Since 2009, when the Mercury drafted six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner, they've had just four top-10 picks.

After having the 2023 season's worst record with nine wins, the Mercury traded their No. 3 overall pick in 2024 to Chicago for All-Star Kahleah Copper, then traded for veteran stars Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally in 2025.

"Eight, nine months ago we were playing in the WNBA Finals," Taurasi said. "So we’re close, obviously, when you have talent like AT (Thomas), Kah (Copper) and hopefully with Plum extending, which would be the plan. I mean, that’s three of the top 10 players in the league.

"So we’re really close, and then it’s just putting pieces around them and making sure everyone’s on the same page, because at the end of the day, you’ll never have the opportunity to put two seasons together to be that bad, hopefully. I don’t think we’re in the business of doing that.”

The Mercury made a high-risk trade with the Sparks for Plum on Aug. 1. Plum, 32, was acquired in exchange for the Mercury's former starting guard Monique Akoa Makani, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

But after just a few weeks in Phoenix, Plum was shut down on Aug. 31 for the rest of the season with a lower-leg injury, sidelining her for all but 17 games this year.