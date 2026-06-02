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Tucson’s local baseball scene may have slowed down for the season, but one semi-pro team is just getting started.

The Tucson Saguaros kick off their 11th season at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium this week with a three-game series against the Pecos Bills.

Game 1 of the series, and home opener for the Saguaros, starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are available starting at $10 per person.

The Saguaros’ season officially started last week on the road as they took on the Alpine Cowboys in Alpine, Texas, winning two of three games before heading down to Pecos, Texas, to face the Bills, where they lost two of three. The Saguaros are 3-4 after losing at Roswell, N.M., on Monday, 11-9, in the first of a two-game set.

After this week’s home opener, the Saguaros are hosting a team meet and greet at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, where community members can get autographs and take pictures with the players.

Now, as the Saguaros are set to head back to Tucson, there’s no place like (a second) home for a majority of the team.

Many of this season’s Saguaros are from outside Tucson, including the team's manager and shortstop, Gavy Perez-Torres, who is from Roswell, New Mexico. Perez-Torres has been with the Saguaros for four seasons.

Because the team is only active for the summer, Saguaro players rely on host families in Tucson for the season. The team is still actively looking for local host families.