Signing with a professional club is the goal for most players in the Pecos League. They’re all long shots, but it does happen. Other recent Saguaros who earned promotions include pitchers Justin Fuson, Jordan Goldmann and Jackson Miller.

Some players are simply in it for the love of the game.

“It’s enlightening and it’s inspiring,” Novak said. “Some just love baseball so much. They don’t have expectations of moving on. They want to bring that joy to other people. It warms my heart.”

Van plan

Gavy Perez-Torres, the Saguaros’ shortstop and McNeill’s successor as manager, has been playing baseball since he was 3 years old. He’s had those big-league dreams. He wouldn’t have been able to pursue them without his host, a woman named Lisa, who put Perez-Torres up the past three seasons.

“If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be able to go out and chase that dream of climbing to the next level,” Perez-Torres said. “At the end of the day, you’re not housing a random player. You’re housing a possible future baseball star.”

Despite mashing at the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico, where he hit .420 in 2022, Perez-Torres had a backup plan. He became a teacher. He just finished his first year in charge of his own fourth-grade class at Military Heights Elementary School in Roswell, where he moved at age 11 from Puerto Rico.

Perez-Torres missed the first two games of this season because he still had classes to teach. He drove to Alpine on Thursday morning, started at shortstop that night and went 1 for 4 with a walk and a run scored in a 7-4 Saguaros victory.