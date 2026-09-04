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Like many parents in Arizona, Tom Galvin faced a tough conversation with his child when the Arizona Coyotes relocated in 2024.

Galvin, a lifelong hockey fan himself, became a hockey parent to a son who wanted to get on skates as soon as he could.

"Telling him that the Coyotes were leaving to go to another state, that was a difficult conversation," Galvin told The Arizona Republic. "What kid thinks his favorite team is going to leave town?"

"I said to myself, if he's feeling this way, I'm sure a ton of kids are feeling this way. I'm sure fans who have been invested in the Coyotes for decades are feeling this way," Galvin said.

The only difference was that Galvin could do something about it.

After he was sworn in as the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman in January 2025, he vowed to bring the NHL back to Arizona.

Since then, he's gained ground through several strategic decisions, including forming an advisory committee with Andrea Doan, wife of Coyotes great, Shane, as the chair of that group.

The Doan name not only gave fans hope that the right people were involved, as Shane had tirelessly worked to save the team throughout his playing career and beyond. According to Galvin, Andrea's involvement legitimized the effort to the NHL.