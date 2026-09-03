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You’ve heard of the new five-for-five eligibility rule?

How ’bout four-for-four for Arizona women’s basketball?

Becky Burke and the Wildcats secured their fourth commitment from a four-star prospect in the class of 2027 early Thursday when Corinne Lomax pledged to the UA.

Lomax, a 6-foot wing who attends Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts, is ranked 65th in ESPN’s SportsCenter NEXT 100.

She joins wing Brieana Brown (No. 40), forward Ashley Vande Ven (82) and forward Celsy Colombo (unranked by ESPN).

Lomax, who’s from Watertown, Connecticut, averaged 15.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game as a junior at Tabor, according to the New England Basketball Journal.

Lomax reported official visits to Arizona, Georgia, Texas A&M and Penn State on her Instagram but presumably will be canceling the latter three after committing to Arizona.