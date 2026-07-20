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MLB and the players union may disagree on a whole lot of issues, but they are on the same page wanting big-league players to participate in the 2028 Olympics for the first time.

Yet, how that happens is a whole other set of complex issues.

The union insists it’s not going to happen until MLB relaxes its proposed three-week suspension for players selected for the Olympics who opt out without an approved excuse.

MLB says there are also complications in negotiations involving hotel rooms, tickets, insurance and NIL rights.

The biggest obstacle is MLB’s insistence that players who are selected for the Olympics cannot back out without being severely punished. Players who snub an Olympic invite would be placed on the restricted list without pay or service time from July 10 to Aug. 3, 2028. Players who are injured would be paid and accrue service time, but they would have to remain on the IL until Aug. 3.

"We went down the road on LA 2028 because we saw it as a unique opportunity to market the sport with our very, very best players," commissioner Rob Manfred said. “It is a disruptive undertaking for us. Put money to one side; you're disrupting your entire season and if we're going to undertake that effort, we want our very best out there so that people see how great our game really is."

The tentative schedule in 2028 would have the first-half ending July 9, the Home Run Derby on July 10 and the All-Star Game on July 11. The Olympics, with six teams participating, would be July 13 to July 19 at Dodger Stadium. The second-half of the season would start July 21.