Composed of many former players or former coaches, bullpen catchers may be just as important as other coaches. The bond between the pitchers and their catchers is something that is crucial to helping make arms better, and that bond is something on which a lot of catchers work hard.

“First, you have to sit and create bonds with the coaches,” Muñoz said. “You start creating those bonds, not just in spring training, but before spring training even starts.”

A lot of bullpen catchers dedicate their lives to their work, doing everything they can to stand out in a position that garners no spotlight.

The best way for them to do that is to be the best at their job and to be a jack of all trades. It’s about picking up and bringing out equipment such as balls or nets when another coach calls for them. It’s about always being ready when their name is called.

But to be great, a bullpen catcher needs to stand out and be better than others at the simple things. That means giving good feedback, not focusing on anything else outside of the job at hand and helping the pitchers become the best versions of themselves possible. It is providing pitchers a place and person whom they can trust if things don’t go as planned.

“In pro baseball, I think it's really just bringing attitude, energy and effort,” Wilonsky said. “These guys just need somebody that's consistent. Giving guys a place where they can be frustrated, but also still have fun.”

The job doesn’t care if the call comes before, during or after practice.

A good bullpen catcher is not someone who is physically stuck on the field either.