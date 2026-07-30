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One Tucson-area team still has a chance to make a national World Series in youth baseball or softball.

Post 132 Crush (Sunnyside High School) is set to participate in the American Legion Western Regional Tournament after defeating Post 109 Cactus Cats (Desert View) for the state championship last weekend.

Sunnyside swept Desert View in decisive fashion in a weather-altered best-of-3 series, winning 10-2 Friday and 11-1 Sunday at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Sunnyside will face Post 147 Nighthawks (Clovis, California) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Fairfield, California. The double-elimination Western Regional runs through Aug. 9. The winner advances to the American Legion World Series Aug. 13-18 in Shelby, North Carolina.

Thornydale Little League made a spirited run in the Junior League Softball West Region Tournament but came up just short.

Thornydale advanced to the championship round, where it lost to Foothill Area Little League of Northern California 12-3 Tuesday night at Arthur Pack Regional Park.

Thornydale went 5-2 in the tournament, including winning three straight elimination games. Foothill Area was the only team to defeat Thornydale, going 2-0 against the hosts and 4-0 overall.

In Senior League softball, Sierra Vista advanced to bracket play in the West Region Tournament in Missoula, Montana, where it lost to Copper City (Butte, Montana) 12-4 Tuesday, ending its season.