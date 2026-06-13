Arizona softball's 2027 roster is coming together with the addition of three transfers who are looking to complete their senior year as Wildcats.
UA picked up a pair from the University of North Texas: Madison Conley and catcher Elizabeth Moffitt, along with right-handed pitcher Ryley Harrison of South Alabama. All three spent their entire college careers at their respective schools until now.
The trio will join Arizona's freshmen signing class of Madison Babasas, Lilly Hauser, Natalie Keith, Violet Mitchell and Gabriela Nevarez as new faces on the team.
At South Alabama, Harrison recorded 31 victories with a 2.90 ERA and 311 strikeouts. She led the pitching staff with a 2.41 ERA and 204 strikeouts last season. After striking out eight batters in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, Harrison was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.
People are also reading…
Conley is coming off of a breakout season, recording a .377 batting average with 16 doubles, 16 home runs, .801 slugging percentage and 45 RBIs. With the Mean Green, Conley maintained a .343 batting average, 28 doubles, 28 home runs, 92 RBIs and a .684 slugging percentage.
While playing alongside Conley, Moffitt recorded 19 doubles, 2 triples, 22 home runs, 92 RBIs and a .590 slugging percentage during her career. This season, she led North Texas with a .390 batting average and was second on the team behind Conley with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs. Her batting average during her time at UNT was .336.