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Arizona softball's 2027 roster is coming together with the addition of three transfers who are looking to complete their senior year as Wildcats.

UA picked up a pair from the University of North Texas: Madison Conley and catcher Elizabeth Moffitt, along with right-handed pitcher Ryley Harrison of South Alabama. All three spent their entire college careers at their respective schools until now.

The trio will join Arizona's freshmen signing class of Madison Babasas, Lilly Hauser, Natalie Keith, Violet Mitchell and Gabriela Nevarez as new faces on the team.

At South Alabama, Harrison recorded 31 victories with a 2.90 ERA and 311 strikeouts. She led the pitching staff with a 2.41 ERA and 204 strikeouts last season. After striking out eight batters in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, Harrison was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

Conley is coming off of a breakout season, recording a .377 batting average with 16 doubles, 16 home runs, .801 slugging percentage and 45 RBIs. With the Mean Green, Conley maintained a .343 batting average, 28 doubles, 28 home runs, 92 RBIs and a .684 slugging percentage.