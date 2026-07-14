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LAS VEGAS — Phoenix Suns assistant coach Chaisson Allen wasn’t kidding when he said their “full roster” was in Las Vegas during NBA Summer League.

Every Suns player on their 15-man standard roster, counting Miles Bridges and Luke Kennard, has been in Las Vegas.

“That’s uncommon,” said Allen, head coach of Phoenix’s Summer League team. “The many years I’ve been here, around different teams, to have your full roster here in Vegas at this time says everything about our culture and togetherness as a unit.”

Devin Booker caught up with former Suns point guard Chris Paul at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League in Las Vegas last week and worked out with Dillon Brooks.

Brooks’ personal skill development coach, David Tyndale, posted a picture of Brooks and Booker with him during a workout in what appears to be a large ballroom.

Jalen Green has also been in Vegas during Summer League, as he’s been around the team, Suns officials confirmed.

NBA players tend to have a workout schedule while in the city.

Mark Williams, Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin, Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro, Haywood Highsmith, Jamaree Bouyea, Brooks, Kennard and Bridges each sat courtside at the team’s first Summer League game July 10 in Vegas.

The trade for Bridges and the signing of Kennard weren't official at the time, but they sat with their new teammates.