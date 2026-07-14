LAS VEGAS — Phoenix Suns assistant coach Chaisson Allen wasn’t kidding when he said their “full roster” was in Las Vegas during NBA Summer League.
Every Suns player on their 15-man standard roster, counting Miles Bridges and Luke Kennard, has been in Las Vegas.
“That’s uncommon,” said Allen, head coach of Phoenix’s Summer League team. “The many years I’ve been here, around different teams, to have your full roster here in Vegas at this time says everything about our culture and togetherness as a unit.”
Devin Booker caught up with former Suns point guard Chris Paul at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League in Las Vegas last week and worked out with Dillon Brooks.
Brooks’ personal skill development coach, David Tyndale, posted a picture of Brooks and Booker with him during a workout in what appears to be a large ballroom.
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Jalen Green has also been in Vegas during Summer League, as he’s been around the team, Suns officials confirmed.
NBA players tend to have a workout schedule while in the city.
Mark Williams, Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin, Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro, Haywood Highsmith, Jamaree Bouyea, Brooks, Kennard and Bridges each sat courtside at the team’s first Summer League game July 10 in Vegas.
The trade for Bridges and the signing of Kennard weren't official at the time, but they sat with their new teammates.
“It’s super cool,” Suns rookie Koa Peat said after the game. “They support us a lot. Last night, I was just chilling with Oso and Ryan in their room. Just chilling and playing ‘The Imposter.’ It’s cool to have the older guys look out for us and be here.”
The Suns officially announced on Monday that Bridges was joining the team.
Phoenix dealt Grayson Allen, forward Royce O’Neale and a 2033 unprotected first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round selection.
The Suns players were interacting with each other and cheering throughout as Phoenix rallied from 16 points down in the first half to edge the Portland Trail Blazers, 81-79, on July 10.
“Seeing them there on the sidelines gave us energy, gave us joy to just keep going,” Suns 7-footer Khaman Maluach said. “See our big brothers there and see our big brothers around to support us.”
Maluach, Peat and Rasheer Fleming are on the Summer League team along with two-way players Koby Brea and CJ Huntley.
Suns' new two-way signee Pat Spencer has also been in Vegas, team officials confirmed. NBA teams can have three two-way players.
Suns general manager Brian Gregory, CEO Josh Bartelstein, assistant general manager Oronde Taliaferro and head coach Jordan Ott have attended the team’s Summer League games, as well as Ott’s assistant coaches.
Team owner Mat Ishbia was in Vegas for an NBA Board of Governors meeting July 14 and will look to spend some time with the players in the city.